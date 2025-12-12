Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 12, 2025: Claim Skins, Crates, And Rewards For Free

Free Fire players have another set of redeem codes to check out, giving them a chance to claim free skins, crates, and other rewards. The process remains the same – head to the official Rewards Redemption website, log in, and enter the code while it’s still valid. These codes don’t stay active for long, so players who want to make the most of today’s drops should redeem them at the earliest. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Live For December 19, 2025: Here’s The Full List

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, December 12

Here are the active codes players can try today:

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FLRTGHE56HTG5NRD

FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

FYHR56YRYHR6Y7ZJ

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

Redeeming Free Fire codes doesn't take long, but you must ensure you're logged in with the correct account. Here's how to do it:

Visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com Sign in using your Free Fire-linked account (Google, Facebook, X, Apple ID). Copy a code from the list and paste it into the redemption box. Hit Confirm and wait for the success message. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail in a few minutes to a few hours.

Things to Know Before Redeeming

Codes may be region-restricted, and some may show an error if not applicable to your server.

A code can only be redeemed once per account.

Expired codes will not work even if they appear active elsewhere online.

Final Note

Garena has been rolling out redeem codes almost every day, making it easier for players to grab items that usually cost diamonds. If you’ve been waiting to refresh your collection or pick up a few extra crates without spending anything, today’s codes are worth trying out. More codes are likely to appear as upcoming in-game events kick off, so players can expect fresh rewards in the days ahead.