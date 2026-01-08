Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 8 January 2026: Which New Codes Are Active Today and What Free Rewards Can You Get?

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 8 January 2026: Garena issues special codes every day for the Free Fire Max players, which they can use for getting access to special objects and freebies in the game. These objects can help players get a strategic advantage over their enemies. However, these codes can be used by first 500 players only. Also, they vary from region to region.

How that we have cleared the details, here are Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 8 and how to redeem them:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes January 8

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 8, 2026:

— P7B4M9O8V5X2Z6KI

— A4N9J6L8U2P3MBXW

— D9B6T1Y4C8E7R5UJ

— Z3X7Q9P2C4V6N1GA

— I8W2G6J9H1K3X5ZB

— R7U9S2K4F6Y1C3VD

— FG2J6Z4X1Y7R9BSM

— 3GJ7B6K9L8N2H1PX

— M5YD9W4C7E2I1RZB

— V7A6N3Q8P9B1M4IO

— K8X2B6F1V9Z7N3CR

— H4W9L2G5J1Y8P6BV

— U7R8N4G9C1H6X3KQ

— F5Y9D2T7Z1X4J6WB

— O3L9I6V8B2K7X4NY

— S9Q7C4G1F8H3J6AZ

— E2R6W1Y9B5T7N4CU

— T9N6H3M1B8A2L7XG

— Q5P9C2V7N1R6XTJY

— L6B9Y2D4H7C1R8QF

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: How to use codes in the game

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 8, 2026:

Step 1: First open Garena’s official website of Free Fire Max rewards on your personal computer. If you don’t have the direct link to Free Fire Max rewards website, you can use this link — reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Next log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook and Twitter to log into the game.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on the options available on screen to login and then type the password of the service that you have chosen to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button on screen.

Step 3: Once you are done with the login process, you will see a list of codes on the screen that you can use to get rewards in the game.

Step 4: Copy any one code and paste it in the dialog box on the screen.

Step 5: Tap the Redeem button to get the reward associated with it.

It is worth noting that you will have to copy and paste one code at a time to redeem it.