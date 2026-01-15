Forza Horizon 6 Release Date May Have Leaked Via In-Game Pre-Order Listing

It looks like the release date for Forza Horizon 6 may have leaked ahead of an official announcement. The date appears to have been spotted inside Forza Horizon 5, giving fans a possible timeline for when the next Horizon title could arrive. Also Read: Is Microsoft Planning Large-Scale Layoffs This Month? Here’s What The Company Said

Leak Spotted Inside Forza Horizon 5

The leak reportedly comes from a pre-order listing that appeared within Forza Horizon 5. Screenshots shared by an Xbox-focused channel showed promotional details for Forza Horizon 6, including early access information tied to the Premium Edition.

According to the details seen in the image, players who pre-order the Premium Edition would get four days of early access starting May 15. If that information is accurate, it points to a general release date of May 19. While Microsoft has not confirmed this yet, multiple reports suggest that this date lines up with internal expectations for the launch window.

What the Premium Edition Could Include

The leaked pre-order details also hint at what buyers of the Premium Edition might get. Along with early access, the bundle is said to include VIP Membership, a Welcome Pack, Car Pass, and a Time Attack Car Pack. The listing also mentions two post-launch premium expansions and an Italian Passion Car Pack.

There is also a mention of an exclusive pre-tuned Ferrari J50 as a pre-order reward, though it is unclear if this will be limited to certain editions or regions.

Official Reveal Expected Later This Month

So far, neither Microsoft nor Playground Games has announced an official release date. However, Forza Horizon 6 is confirmed to be showcased at Xbox’s Developer Direct event scheduled for January 22. The event is expected to include a gameplay deep dive, and there is a strong chance the release date will be confirmed there.

What We Know About The Game So Far

Forza Horizon 6 was first teased during the Tokyo Game Show last year. The game is set in Japan and follows Forza Horizon 5, which was set in Mexico. At launch, the new title will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Playground Games has also confirmed that the game will come to PlayStation 5 at a later stage, though no timeline has been shared yet. Given that Forza Horizon 5 eventually made its way to PS5 years after its original launch, a similar staggered release is expected this time as well.