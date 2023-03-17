comscore Epic launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite
Epic games will launch its Unreal Editor for Fortnite on March 22

UEFN is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite.

  • Epic Games will launch a new PC app called Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).
  • Unreal Editor will let users design, develop, and publishes content directly into Fortnite.
  • Unreal Editor will come with powerful, materials, and VFX support.
(Image: Epic Games)

Video game developer Epic Games will launch its “Unreal Editor for Fortnite” (UEFN) on March 22. Also Read - Fortnite drops support for Windows 7 and 8 computers: All you need to know

“UEFN is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite,” the company said in the new app’s description on Epic Games Store. Also Read - Epic Games launches self-publishing tools for developers

“With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful tools and workflows at your fingertips, including custom asset import, modelling, materials and VFX, Sequencer and Control Rig, you’ll have a whole new world of options for producing and publishing games and experiences for Fortnite.” Also Read - Fortnite battle royale to soon get first-person mode

UEFN works parallel with the game’s existing “Creative toolset”, and also teams of creators can work together across PC and console to develop and test islands in real-time.

The new application also includes the new programming language “Verse”.

“It offers powerful customisation capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic,” the video game developer said.

Meanwhile, last week, the company had launched self-publishing tools on its ‘Epic Games Store’ for developers and publishers.

These tools allow developers and publishers to efficiently release games, maintain their store presence directly, and reach a growing audience of more than 68 million monthly active users.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 8:51 PM IST
