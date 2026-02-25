Don’t miss these Free Fire redeem codes 25 February 2026: Free bundles without spending a single diamond

If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then you already know the importance of redeem codes in the game and how valuable diamonds are in the game. If you have several diamonds, then you can claim guns, weapons, emotes, character outfits, and more. Nevertheless, getting diamonds in Free Fire is an expensive way and not everyone wants to top up regularly. That is where redeem codes play an essential role. Even today, on 25 February, 2026, Garena has released fresh redeem codes that have grabbed the attention of players. If you are looking to unlock free items without using a single diamond, then you are at the right place because today we will discuss how you can claim new redeem codes and what are the rewards you will get.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

To understand how to redeem Free Fire codes, first understand what are they and how they are important for players. Garena Free Fire redeem codes are alphanumeric combination of letters and numbers. These codes are released by game developer during any special events, collaborations, and sometimes throughout the week. These codes help players to grab several in-game items like booyah passes, emotes, guns, weapons, character outfits, loot crates, vouchers, pets, and more. In addition, sometimes these codes also include diamonds too.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for 25 February 2026

Another important thing to remember here is that these codes are released for limited period, and hence they are usually active for 12 to 24 hours. They can also be region-specific, so make sure you cross check before heading to redeem them. As soon as the usage limite is exhausted, the code will expire automatically.

If you redeem these codes early, you will have a better chance of getting exclusive bundles and premium items without spending any diamonds or real money.

How to Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: To claim your rewards, you need to visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

Step 2: Log in using your linked account such as Facebook, Google, VK, or Apple ID.

Step 3: Guest accounts are not eligible for redeem code rewards.

Step 4: After logging in, enter the 12-character redeem code in the text box and confirm.

Step 5: If the code is valid, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Step 6: You can then collect them directly from your mailbox.

Check Out Today’s Codes and Rewards You Can Claim

A6QK1L9MRP5V: Crimson Samurai Bundle + Katana Skin

ZRW3J4N8VX56: Golden Desert Eagle Skin + Weapon Loot Crate

TFX9J3Z2RP64: Shadow Assassin Costume Bundle

WD2ATK3ZEA55: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher + Parachute Skin

FFPLUFBVSLOT: Free Fire Anniversary Special Bundle

MCPW3D28VZD6: MP40 Electric Charge Skin (7 Days)

ZZZ76NT3PDSH: Gloo Wall + Dragon Flame Edition

V427K98RUCHZ: Elite Pass Voucher + Supply Crate

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P: Legendary Backpack Skin + 500 Gold Coins

RD3TZK7WME65: Cobra Rage Emote + Loot Crate

S7DZ4N8RK1XW: SCAR Megalodon Alpha Skin

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y: Mystic Fox Pet Skin + Pet Food

4N8M2XL9R1G3: AK47 Blue Flame Draco Trial (3 Days)

FU1I5O3P7A9S: Free Character Unlock Card

S9QK2L6VP3MR: Street Dancer Bundle

FP9O1I5U3Y2T: Incubator Voucher + 2x Weapon Crates

B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Legendary Surfboard Skin + 1000 Gold

FZ5X1C7V9B2N: M1014 Underground Howl Skin

FFR4G3HM5YJN: Exclusive Weapon Skin Bundle (Legendary Tier)

6KWMFJVMQQYG: Elite Warrior Outfit Bundle + Special Emote