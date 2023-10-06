Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to you once again, this time 'In Real Life'

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action adaptation soon, bringing your favourite characters like Viktor Vektor, Jackie Welles, and Royce in real life. The game developer CD Projekt Red, which is also behind the critically acclaimed The Witcher series, collaborating with Anonymous Content, the company behind series like True Detective, Mr. Robot, and Shantaram, on a new live-action project. As part of the collaboration, the developer will work with industry veteran David Levine who has helmed the production of series such as Westworld and was involved in the production of the early seasons of the Game of Thrones.

According to the company, the new project is at an early development stage and “has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.” That means it may be a while until we see any concrete announcement regarding the adaptation. The developer said that Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros “will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully.”

CD Projekt Red has previously collaborated with different studios to adapt some of its best-selling video games into live-action content. For example, Netflix’s anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, was created in collaboration with Studio Tiger. It was a well-received series, so there is some hope for the new live-action project from CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 set out to a shaky start, marring anticipation in gamers with a myriad of glitches and bugs. However, it managed to become one of the best-selling titles for CD Projekt Red, which swiftly took action to release patches and hotfixes for these bugs. The main title has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, while its expansion, which came out over a week ago, has sold 3 million copies already. The developer is also working on a new Cyberpunk game, codenamed Orion.