Cyberpunk 2 Launch Timeline Leaked: What CD Projekt Red Is Working On Now

Fans waiting for the next chapter in Night City may need to be patient. New industry estimates suggest that Cyberpunk 2 is still several years away, with a possible launch window set for late 2030. While the game is officially in development at CD Projekt Red, the studio has not shared any timeline of its own yet.

Analysts Point To Late-2030 Release

The latest timeline comes from Polish analytics firm Noble Securities, which estimates that Cyberpunk 2 could arrive in Q4 2030. If this prediction turns out to be accurate, the launch would line up with the 10-year anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077, which released in December 2020.

The firm also claims that the sequel’s budget has grown significantly, with estimates placing it at around PLN 1.5 billion, or roughly $416 million. That would put Cyberpunk 2 among the most expensive games ever made, on par with CD Projekt Red’s other large-scale projects.

Still Early In Development

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 is in pre-production. The game was previously known internally as Project Orion before dropping the codename earlier this year. However, it has not entered full production yet, and most of the studio’s resources are currently focused elsewhere.

In a recent financial update, CD Projekt Red said that more than 80 developers at its Boston studio are working on the Cyberpunk sequel. The company also plans to expand that team over the next couple of years, but stressed that it is still too early to talk about the next phase of development.

The Witcher Takes Priority For Now

Before Cyberpunk 2 moves into full production, CD Projekt Red has several other projects lined up. The studio’s main focus right now is The Witcher 4, which analysts believe could launch in 2027. The company has also spoken about plans for a new Witcher trilogy, along with a remake of the original Witcher and a multiplayer spin-off.

Interestingly, Noble Securities has also claimed that a new paid expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt could arrive next year, nearly a decade after the release of Blood and Wine. CD Projekt Red has not confirmed this.

What This Means For Players

If Cyberpunk 2 does land in 2030, it is likely to be a next-generation release, targeting consoles that have not even been announced yet. For now, these timelines are only estimates. CD Projekt Red has said it will share more details once the project development moves forward.