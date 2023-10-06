Activision is working on a couple of games including the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. While both are exciting titles, the latter is one of the much-awaited mobile games. At the ‘Call of Duty Next’ event, the makers of the game gave clarity about the release of the Warzone Mobile. The battle royale FPS is set to release next year.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release timeline

The Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has a new release schedule. The game will globally launch in Spring 2024, that is in the first half of next year. This is way further than the expected release timeline of sometime this year.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile updates:

— Will feature Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch

— Will feature Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch

— Game will also feature MP modes

Although, this year, the company at least started taking pre-registrations for the game. The Warzone Mobile is now up for pre-registrations on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS. Interested gamers can pre-register and once the title is available it either be downloaded automatically on your device or alert you about its arrival.

Earlier when the game was first announced alongside the announcement of Warzone 2, fans were thrilled and excited to get the first look of the game. Fortunately, the company did reveal the gameplay and started testing the game. However, it appears that it will take a while until it is available to everyone.

Yes, you read this right 👀 Fortune’s Keep will return early next year and Rebirth Island will follow later in 2024, making it our most diverse map rotation in Call of Duty: #Warzone pic.twitter.com/AkL7J07Twi — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

As for the most recent announcement, apart from the new release timeline, the company confirmed the arrival of the Rebirth Island map to Warzone Mobile. It will arrive in the game later next year. For the unversed, the map was highly popular among Call of Duty players playing Black Ops. Now its resurgence is expected to bring all the attention to the upcoming Warzone Mobile.

Another map that’s coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare III is the Fortune’s Keep. Fortune’s Keep is expected to arrive early next year.

Apart from this, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Open Beta will be playable from October 12. Those who had pre-ordered it can play it on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.