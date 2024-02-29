Activision has finally confirmed the release date of its much-awaited mobile game, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The first-person shooter game was in the works for a long for both Android and iOS operating systems. Now, we finally know when the game will be available for playing. And, it’s not too far away, thankfully.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date

The Call of Duty: Warzon Mobile a.k.a COD: Warzon Mobile is reaching your Android and iOS devices on March 21. It is worth noting that Activision first announced the game two years back so it has been a long time.

The date is set! Gear up and get ready to drop in 🪂🌎@WarzoneMobile deploys March 21st worldwide! Tag your squad and make sure you're ready for the fight with rewards by pre-registering now https://t.co/PY4SyJnrHo #MobileJustGotReal | #WarzoneMobilepic.twitter.com/02dnEr1XpA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 28, 2024

The game went up for pre-registrations last year on Android and iOS and it garnered a great response. Those who pre-registered the game are all set to receive several perks. If you still haven’t pre-registered for the title, go ahead and do it now. After you pre-register, you will also be reminded when the game officially drops next month.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Here’s what to expect

The Warzone Mobile will be a mobile port of the PC title. Initially, it will have two original Warzon islands – Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The former is a larger map that supports up to 120 players. The latter is a much smaller map with a capacity of 48 players.

On the Rebirth Island, you will continue to respawn after dying as long as any one of your teammates is alive. But on the larger Verdansk map, you will be headed to Gulag upon dying. If you win a duel there, you will then be able to rejoin your teammates.

Interestingly, your game progress in Warzone: Mobile will be shared between PC an console versions of Warzone and Warfare III provided that you are log with the same Activision account. This means the game progress, weapon inventory, and battle pass progress with all be synced.

Since it will be a mobile port of the game, it should have most things in common. So do not expect any exclusives for the mobile version. However, Activision still may offer something to keep users playing the new mobile version. It is now doing something like that, for instance, the bonuses and skins for pre-registered customers.

You can also manually verify if the inventory items or the whole bundle are the same as the PC and console versions or an exclusive. To do that, you can look for a Connected tag on the bundle, if it’s there, that means, you will be able to use the same items in Warzone and Warfare III.