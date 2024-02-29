comscore
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally releasing on March 21

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally releasing on March 21

Call of Duty fans, it's time to rejoice. Activision has finally revealed the launch date of the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The FPS title will be available on Android and iOS.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Feb 29, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile 1
Story Highlights

  • Activision has spilled the beans and revealed the launch date of the COD: Warzone Mobile.
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be available next month on Android and iOS.
  • The FPS title will initially have two maps - Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Activision has finally confirmed the release date of its much-awaited mobile game, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The first-person shooter game was in the works for a long for both Android and iOS operating systems. Now, we finally know when the game will be available for playing. And, it’s not too far away, thankfully.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date

The Call of Duty: Warzon Mobile a.k.a COD: Warzon Mobile is reaching your Android and iOS devices on March 21. It is worth noting that Activision first announced the game two years back so it has been a long time.

The game went up for pre-registrations last year on Android and iOS and it garnered a great response. Those who pre-registered the game are all set to receive several perks. If you still haven’t pre-registered for the title, go ahead and do it now. After you pre-register, you will also be reminded when the game officially drops next month.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Here’s what to expect

The Warzone Mobile will be a mobile port of the PC title. Initially, it will have two original Warzon islands – Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The former is a larger map that supports up to 120 players. The latter is a much smaller map with a capacity of 48 players.

On the Rebirth Island, you will continue to respawn after dying as long as any one of your teammates is alive. But on the larger Verdansk map, you will be headed to Gulag upon dying. If you win a duel there, you will then be able to rejoin your teammates.

Interestingly, your game progress in Warzone: Mobile will be shared between PC an console versions of Warzone and Warfare III provided that you are log with the same Activision account. This means the game progress, weapon inventory, and battle pass progress with all be synced.

Since it will be a mobile port of the game, it should have most things in common. So do not expect any exclusives for the mobile version. However, Activision still may offer something to keep users playing the new mobile version. It is now doing something like that, for instance, the bonuses and skins for pre-registered customers.

You can also manually verify if the inventory items or the whole bundle are the same as the PC and console versions or an exclusive. To do that, you can look for a Connected tag on the bundle, if it’s there, that means, you will be able to use the same items in Warzone and Warfare III.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

