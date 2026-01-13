Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Leak Hints At Nintendo Switch 2 Release SOON!

Call of Duty and Nintendo is a pairing many gamers have been waiting for, and it now looks like that wait may finally be over soon. New clues found inside the game files of a recent Call of Duty update suggest that the franchise could be preparing to land on the Nintendo Switch 2. Also Read: From Call of Duty to Apex Legends: Vince Zampella’s Lasting Impact on Shooters

While nothing has been announced officially yet, a known dataminer spotted several references to Nintendo hidden inside the backend code of Call of Duty. In simple terms, Nintendo now appears in the same list as platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net, the services where Call of Duty already runs.

The update note mentioned of a Nintendo account type, which lines up with how other platforms handle sign-ins and player profiles. That may not sound exciting on its own, but it usually only shows up when a platform is being prepared for actual game support.

This strongly suggests that a Call of Duty build is being tested or prepared for Nintendo hardware behind the scenes.

Yeah it’s looking like Nintendo x COD is imminent, whenever the next round of Nintendo announcements are, expect that pic.twitter.com/ojiEUQnHDM — Reality (@realityuk) January 11, 2026

The original Nintendo Switch struggled to run large, modern shooters. But it is different for the Switch 2. It has much stronger hardware and is already expected to handle current-generation games much better. That makes it a more realistic home for titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is the latest entry in the franchise.

This possible launch also connects to a much older promise. Back in 2022, Microsoft signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to its platforms. That agreement was made during Microsoft’s effort to buy Activision Blizzard and was meant to reassure regulators that the franchise would not become exclusive.

In mid-2025, Activision also publicly said it was working with Nintendo to make Call of Duty happen on Switch. So this new leak fits neatly into that bigger plan.

When could it be announced

There are two windows where this could be revealed. Microsoft is hosting a big gaming showcase later this month, while Nintendo is also expected to hold a Direct presentation in February. A Call of Duty on Switch 2 reveal could easily show up at either of those.

For now, nothing is locked in. But with Nintendo now sitting inside Call of Duty’s own system files, it looks like this crossover is no longer just a promise, it’s becoming a reality.