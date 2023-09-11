BGMI Aston Martin Collaboration: Krafton recently announced its partnership with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin. As part of this collaboration, BGMI players can get new skins and rewards in the Aston Martine Speed Drift event. Now, the in-game event is live and players can enjoy driving skinned cars on the battleground. This announcement comes several weeks after PUBG began its collaboration with the car manufacturer in the global markets.

BGMI Aston Martin-Speed Drift event details

The BGMI Aston Martin-Speed Drift in-game event is live and it will end on October 10, 2023. During this in-game event, players can procure unique vehicle skins inspired by Aston Martin. This can be done by exchanging lucky badges using in-game currency. Furthermore, the skins have a range of lucky badge prices.

Following are some of the signature Aston Martin sports cars in the game.

– Valkyrie

– DBX707

– DBS Volante

Each of these vehicles has exclusive color schemes that will elevate the gaming experience. The DBS Volante is BGMI’s first-ever convertible sports car that comes with an enchanting mechanism for opening and closing.

As players collect these sports cards, they are entitled to earn several perks. This includes in-game rewards allowing them to do more in the game.

If you are interested in participating in this in-game event, all you have to do is navigate to the event section on the homepage and tap on Start Accelerating.

“To engage in this feature, players should navigate to the event section and select Start Accelerating. Please note that the initial acceleration required 60 UC, with subsequent accelerations incurring increasing costs,” stated the press release.

“As players progress through the event, they can unlock a variety of rewards, including mythic and legendary items, enriching their gaming experience.”

Apart from the main event, there’s a sub-event as well in the game. Participating in the Speed Drift sub-event will allow players to earn Lucky Vouchers, which can be exchanged for more rewards.

In other news about BGMI’s developer Krafton, it has confirmed that there are new games in the pipeline. These games will be specially tailored for the Indian audience.

“We have a few games in our publishing pipeline. I think there could be one or two games we could even launch within this year,” Sohn added during a media interaction held in New Delhi.

Also, BGMI is said to get some more updates in the coming months, i.e. by the Diwali festival.