Plundering the playgrounds: Top 5 BGMI landing spots for loot in Erangel

If you’re playing BGMI, chances are you are familiar with Erangel, the first playable map in the game that originally debuted with Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. Although professional players have an idea about locations that hoard troves of loot, novice players often find it difficult and daunting to secure the inventory. Fret not as we resolve your dilemma about where to land to get the best loot and gain an early advantage.

Here are the top 5 landing spots that are sure to give you the best gear and help you emerge battle-ready:

1. Novorepnoye: This bustling port city on the southern coast is an absolute treasure trove of loot. You’ll find tons of weapons, attachments, and armour in the warehouses and shipping containers. Just be ready for some tough competition, as Novorepnoye is a popular drop zone. Sharpen your close-quarters combat skills and team up with your squad to dominate this high-risk, high-reward location.

2. Military Base: Located on Erangel’s southwest coast, the Military Base is a goldmine of high-tier loot. You can find plenty of weapons, attachments, and top-tier armour in the barracks, warehouses, and command buildings. Just keep in mind that navigating the vast expanse of the base and its distance from the centre can be challenging, especially in the early game. This high-risk, high-reward location is perfect for skilled players who want a well-equipped start.

3. Yasnaya Polyana: This sprawling city in the northeast is a classic drop zone on Erangel. With its numerous buildings and open areas, Yasnaya Polyana caters to a wide range of playstyles. Whether you’re into close-quarters skirmishes in houses or strategic long-range engagements on the outskirts, this location offers diverse loot and tactical opportunities. But beware, it’s also a popular spot for early fights.

4. Georgopol: Located northwest of Erangel, Georgopol is a densely populated city divided into three distinct areas. With so many buildings, there’s a good chance of finding decent loot, making it ideal for players seeking a balanced risk-reward scenario. Just like Yasnaya Polyana, Georgopol attracts a lot of players, so be prepared for some early engagements.

5. Mylta Power: This abandoned power plant complex in the southwest offers a unique mix of open areas and close-quarter spaces. While the loot may not be as abundant as in other locations on this list, Mylta Power provides a strategic advantage due to its central location and diverse cover options. This spot is perfect for players who prioritize positioning and tactical manoeuvring over acquiring top-tier loot early on.

While these spots are where the maximum loot is available, you must remember that the “best” landing spot depends on your playstyle and how much risk you’re willing to take. So, give these locations a try and adjust your strategy based on the flight path and zone.