After teasing the product for a while, Asus finally took wraps off the ROG Ally on Thursday. Call it a PC or a console, the Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device that packs solid hardware and supports games from most major services. Also Read - Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC to launch on May 11

The handheld gaming machine takes directly on the Steam Deck which has been available on the market for a while now. And so, Asus has priced the ROG Ally at around a similar price range as Valve’s Steam Deck. Also Read - ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED launched as the world's slimmest OLED laptop

Asus ROG Ally price, availability

The Asus ROG Ally comes in two chip variants. Starting price of the device is $599 (Rs 49,100) and goes up to $699 (Rs 57,400) for the top a.k.a Extreme chip variant. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

The ROG Ally is available for pre-ordering at Best Buy in some global markets. Unfortunately, the device isn’t available in India, as of now. But that may change soon as Steam Deck is already available for purchase in the country.

For the unversed, the Steam Deck is priced starting at Rs 51,990 for the base 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 59,490 for the 256GB variant.

Asus ROG Ally: What’s special?

The ROG Ally works very differently than the Steam Deck. It’s basically a handheld PC that runs on Windows 11 and packs hardware capable of playing most games.

Starting with its design, since it’s handheld it has a large screen on the front that is sandwiched by several buttons on the left and right. You also get to see the joystick on both sides of the screen to control the playable character and possibly navigate through the UI.

It sports a 7-inch IPS display with an FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen refreshes at 120Hz and peaks at a brightness of 500 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Dolby Vision HDR support.

At the helm, the device draws power from a new AMD chipset that’s specially designed for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally. The ROG Ally comes in two chip variants—Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

The former has up to 2.8 teraflops while the latter has up to 8.6 teraflops. The chip is based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and has Radeon Navi3 GPU. The device has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB fo PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

As for battery, it packs a 40Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. It has a Type-C port for charging that also delivers USB 3.2 Gen2 speeds. It is assited by a 3.5mm headphone jack and a UHS-II microSD card reader.

The handheld gaming machine can play games from most major services such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epeic Games, and EA. Asus is offering three months of Game Pass Ultimate for the buyers of the ROG Ally.