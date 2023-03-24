comscore Alienware m18 pre-booking begins next week: Check details
Debuted at CES 2023, the Alienware m18 will finally go up for pre-booking on March 28.

Alienware m18

Dell’s gaming brand, Alienware, announced a new gaming laptop at CES 2023. Dubbed Alienware m18, the gaming laptop brings the latest 13-generation Intel processors and packs new Nvidia RTX graphics.

Now, finally, the company has confirmed the gaming laptop is arriving in India. The laptop will go on pre-booking next week and will offer benefits worth Rs 26,999.

Alienware m18 pre-booking details and benefits

The Alienware m18 will be available for pre-booking on Dell.com and Dell Exclusive stores (DES). Those who pre-book the gaming laptop will get Alienware goodies worth Rs 26,999.

Unfortunately, the India price of the laptop is yet to be revealed. The laptop, however, will come with the same specs as the global model.

Alienware m18 specifications and features

The Alienware m18 features a large form factor. It has an 18-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The screen supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has Nvidia G-Sync support.

Under the roof, the laptop is powered by Intel’s 13th gen processors. There’s a choice between Intel’s Core i7-13700HX and i9-13900HX. It is powered by Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM.

Globally, there are different RAM and storage variants from 16GB DDR5 RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 storage to 64GB DDR5 RAM + 8TB NVMe M.2 storage. It will be interesting to see what all variants land up in India.

It boots on Windows 11 OS and has an FHD webcam placed at the top of the screen. The laptop also comes with dual-array microphones and a stereo speaker setup.

There’s a 6-cell or 97Whr battery inside the laptop with fast charging support.

Alienware m18 expected price

In terms of pricing, the Alienware m18 costs 2,299 Pounds, that’s roughly Rs 2,31,737 for the base configuration. Since we do not know the official India pricing, let’s wait for some time.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2023 3:20 PM IST
