WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, is reportedly working on a new feature called 'push name'. The push name replaces the phone number within the chat list when you receive a message from an unknown contact in a group chat. This is achieved by swapping the position of phone numbers and push names within the message bubble in order to make it easier for users to identify unknown group participants.
WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Push name within the chat list" feature on iOS beta. Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member.
