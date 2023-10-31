Valorant’s latest update, Episode 7 Act 3, is on the horizon, and it promises to bring a wave of excitement to the game. With fresh content, a new agent, balance changes, and new skins, this update is set to take Valorant to new heights this year. Let’s dive into the anticipating details of what you can expect in this final Act of the year.

READ MORE Top five best video games to wrap up the year 2023

Release Date

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023. Players worldwide will get to experience the latest additions and improvements at approximately 2 PM PT (2:30 am 1st, November IST). Keep in mind that specific regions may receive the update at slightly different times due to time zone variations.

Meet ISO: The New Duelist

Riot Games has kept their promise to the Valorant community by introducing a brand new agent known as ISO. This duelist will be making his grand entrance in Episode 7 Act 3, and he’s all about high-octane gunplay. With a set of aggressive abilities, ISO is poised to bring a fresh dynamic to the game, and players are eager to see how he’ll impact the meta.

ISO’s addition to the agent pool is a testament to Riot Games’ commitment to keeping the game fresh and exciting, as they continuously introduce new agents to spice up the gameplay.

Agent and Weapons Changes

In Episode 7 Act 3, Riot Games is not just about adding new agents; they’re also focused on improving the overall gameplay experience. Several agents are receiving significant changes in this update, which could influence their pick rates in the new rank season. Cypher, Raze, Skye, and Fade are among those set to undergo these alterations. These changes are designed to enhance the competitive balance and keep the game dynamic and engaging.

Additionally, fans of the popular Judge shotgun should take note that it’s getting a nerf in this update. If you’re a Judge enthusiast, make sure you put it to good use before the update arrives.

New Battle Pass and Bundle

As is customary with each new Act, Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 brings a fresh Battle Pass filled with exciting rewards. For just 1,000 Valorant Points, you can unlock the Battle Pass and gain access to a variety of goodies. These include a lighter version of Oni in Libretto, a decent Silhouette bundle, new player cards, and sprays. Players can also look forward to obtaining weapon skins for the Frenzy, Ghost, Stinger, Ares, Bulldog, Guardian, Judge, and Operator.

And that’s not all! On the last page of the Battle Pass, you’ll be rewarded with a free Sheriff, in addition to a remarkable melee weapon skin. This means that your entire weapon inventory will get a fresh and exciting look to impress your friends and foes alike.

Valiant Hero Skin Bundle

Alongside the Battle Pass, Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 introduces a new skin bundle inspired by the Chinese legend of the Monkey King. This bundle is priced at 7100 Valorant Points and includes some eye-catching weapon skins, such as the Ruyi Staff (a dual-handed melee weapon), Ares, Operator, Ghost, and Vandal. These skins are sure to add an extra layer of style and flair to your Valorant matches.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is a highly-anticipated update that promises to bring a host of new experiences to players. With a new agent, weapons changes, a captivating Battle Pass, and exciting skin bundles, now is the time to be part of the Valorant community.

— Written by Abhijay Singh Rawat