Uber has announced many features that will be coming to its app to benefit passengers and cab drivers. The new features are focused on those who keep travelling to airports. The new Uber features allow users to book a cab 90 days in advance, sync email IDs to save the itinerary planned, and much more. All these features combined will be beneficial to both, riders and drivers. Also Read - Uber: How to book your ride 90 days in advanceAlso Read - Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen Also Read - IAMAI asks Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms
Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video
