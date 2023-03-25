comscore Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video
News

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

Features

The new Uber features allow users to book a cab 90 days in advance, sync email IDs to save the itinerary planned, and much more. All these features combined will be beneficial to both, riders and drivers.

uber

Uber has announced many features that will be coming to its app to benefit passengers and cab drivers. The new features are focused on those who keep travelling to airports. The new Uber features allow users to book a cab 90 days in advance, sync email IDs to save the itinerary planned, and much more. All these features combined will be beneficial to both, riders and drivers. Also Read - Uber: How to book your ride 90 days in advance

Also Read - Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

Also Read - IAMAI asks Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms
  • Published Date: March 25, 2023 5:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Sony PlayStation 5 offer: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

Redmi Watch 3 launched, lets you make calls using Bluetooth

Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

Amazon Premium Electronics Days sale: Check top deals

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)