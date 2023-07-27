Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications compared

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a starting price of Rs 99,999, but is it a good rival to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra?
Samsung upgraded its foldable phone lineup with two new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul. One of these devices is the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, which brings a bigger cover display and other upgrades over the last generation. The new display, which is called Flex Windows, puts the Galaxy Z Flip 5 toe-to-toe with the recently-launched Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which also features a reasonably large display on its flip cover. The specifications of both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra pit both the phones in a neck-and-neck competition, even though the latter is slightly cheaper.
If you are looking for a new flip phone and are not sure which one to go for, here is a quick rundown of the specifications of both foldable smartphones:
While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED inner display with support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and 1200 nits of peak brightness, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra uses a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. Both phone displays support Full-HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of around 85 percent.
The cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 3.4 inches and packs an HD+, Gorilla Victus-protected AMOLED panel. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 3.6-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Powering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rocks a slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Both phones support up to 512GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot.
On the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you get a 12MP wide camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra uses a 12MP wide camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back. For selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 10MP wide camera with HDR and 4K 30fps support, whereas the Razr 40 Ultra has a 32MP camera with HDR and 4K 60fps support.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets its juice from a 3700mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the Razr 40 Ultra, there is a 3800mAh battery that charges at up to 30W speed using a cable and 5W wirelessly.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra starts at Rs 89,999.
Author Name | Shubham Verma