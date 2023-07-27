Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications compared

Samsung upgraded its foldable phone lineup with two new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul. One of these devices is the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, which brings a bigger cover display and other upgrades over the last generation. The new display, which is called Flex Windows, puts the Galaxy Z Flip 5 toe-to-toe with the recently-launched Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which also features a reasonably large display on its flip cover. The specifications of both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra pit both the phones in a neck-and-neck competition, even though the latter is slightly cheaper.

If you are looking for a new flip phone and are not sure which one to go for, here is a quick rundown of the specifications of both foldable smartphones:

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Flip 4: What has changed

Display

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED inner display with support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and 1200 nits of peak brightness, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra uses a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. Both phone displays support Full-HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of around 85 percent.

The cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 3.4 inches and packs an HD+, Gorilla Victus-protected AMOLED panel. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 3.6-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor

Powering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rocks a slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Both phones support up to 512GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot.

Cameras

On the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you get a 12MP wide camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra uses a 12MP wide camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back. For selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 10MP wide camera with HDR and 4K 30fps support, whereas the Razr 40 Ultra has a 32MP camera with HDR and 4K 60fps support.

Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets its juice from a 3700mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the Razr 40 Ultra, there is a 3800mAh battery that charges at up to 30W speed using a cable and 5W wirelessly.

Price

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra starts at Rs 89,999.