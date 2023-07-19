Realme C53 First Impressions: Deceivingly good looks

Realme introduced a new budget smartphone in India today. The company today launched the Realme C53 that joins the league of other C-series smartphones, such as, the Realme C55 and C33 2023 to name a few. It comes with a bunch of interesting features such as a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery and up to 12GB of dynamic RAM to name a few. We spent a few days with the Realme C53 and here are our initial thoughts about this smartphone. But, before we get into the experience, let’s take a quick look at its specifications, features and pricing details.

READ MORE Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz display and Helio G99 SoC launched in India

Realme C53: Specifications and features

The Realme C35 comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, 560nits of peak brightness and Mini Capsule functionality. It is powered by the UniSoC T612 Octa-core chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and up to 2TB of expandable memory. It runs Realme UI T Edition that is based on Android 13. Coming to the camera, the phone sports a 108MP camera with 3x in-sensor zoom at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. The Realme C53 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging technology. For connectivity, it has 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

READ MORE Realme C53 launched with 108MP cameras and Unisoc chipset

The Realme C53 comes in Champion Black and Champion Gold colour variants.

Realme C53: Price and availability

Talking about the pricing, the 4+128GB variant of the Realme C53 costs Rs 9,999, while the 6+64GB variant of the phone costs Rs 10,999 in India. You can check in-depth feature and pricing details here.

Realme C53 Initial thoughts

Coming back to the experience, the Realme C53 features a gorgeous design that shines brightly, especially in the Champion Gold colour. In case you are wondering, it doesn’t have mirror finish design that is hard to keep clean. Instead, the polycarbonate back panel of the phone has a dual-tone design most of which is easy to keep fingerprint free. This design also makes the phone look slightly more expensive and up-market than it actually is. On top of that, Realme ships a transparent cover inside the box for all the cleanliness enthusiasts like me.

Design aside, the phone has a decent display with ample clarity. It has a bright display that in some cases is slightly better than the displays that I have seen in some mid-budget phones in the market. What I like about it is that it is pretty readable even under the sun.

Coming to the performance, I didn’t notice any significant issues during my limited time with the phone. The overall interface is relatively smooth and easy to use. Sure, there is bloatware, ample apps that you don’t want and probably will never use, but the un-installation is process is easy and user-friendly. Besides this, the fingerprint sensor is quick to unlock the device.

Talking about the camera, that is one area where I noticed a noticeable lag in terms of usage, but that is to be expected, especially for a smartphone under Rs 10,000. Overall, the Realme C53 offers a mixed bag of performance from the rear camera. During the daylight condition when the subject is not directly under the sun, the phone manages to capture details and colours accurately. However, under the sun, it tends to excessively brighten the subject. Here are a couple of samples:

The front camera, on the other hand, does a decent job at capturing details under the sun. However, this clarity reduces in the indoor lighting conditions. The Realme C53 comes with a number of camera modes and features such as AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, HDR, Starry, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and AI Color Portrait to name a few. While I didn’t get to try a lot of these modes, I did try the portrait mode and the AI beauty filter. Interestingly, the phone did a great job at isolating the background in the portrait mode. However, I didn’t find any significant changes on using the AI beauty mode. That said, I’ve used the phone only for a brief period of time. More testing is needed to give a more detailed review.