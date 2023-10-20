OnePlus officially launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. The foldable phone has the best hardware of any OnePlus phone and that’s bad news for Samsung. The OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999, which is just Rs 15,000 cheaper than the Galaxy Fold 5. Due to this small price difference, choosing between the two foldables is a daunting task.

READ MORE OnePlus Open First Impressions: Creaseless and gapless beauty

In this article, we are making a comparison between the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. By the end of this article, you should probably have a clear idea of which is a better foldable for you. That said let’s get started.

READ MORE OnePlus Open launch today: When and where to watch the launch event Live

Design and build

Both foldable phones differ significantly in terms of the design. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is taller and narrower, whereas, the OnePlus Open is slightly wide. As for the in-hand feel, the Open takes the lead as it is easy to carry because of its design. Build-wise, both phones are solid having aluminum and glass materials. Interestingly, the Open is just 239 grams as compared to the 253 grams weight of the Z Fold 5.

Display

Since the OnePlus Open has a wider form factor, it has a wide and large cover panel sized 6.31 inches. This makes it a usual panel. Also, it has 2800 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Z Fold 5’s cover display is only useful for browsing the web or chatting on social media, but to watch videos, you have to unfold the device. The one-handed feel, though, is better on Z Fold 5.

When unfolded, both phones offer an immersive viewing experience. However, the Open’s 7.82-inch screen has a better aspect ratio than the 7.6-inch display on the Z Fold 5. But there’s a punch-hole cut-out on the main display of Open, which hinders the viewing experience. The Z Fold 5 has an under-screen camera, which is almost hidden.

Cameras

The OnePlus Open has a 48MP + 64MP + 48MP triple camera system, whereas, the Z Fold 5 has a 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP triple lens placement. While the cameras on both phones are good, the Open can shoot only in 4K 60ps. The Z Fold 5, on the other hand, maxes out at 8K 30fps. OnePlus does get Hasselblad color calibration so that may help for pictures, which is subjective.

The selfie cameras on both are useful, but the 4MP camera on the primary screen of the Z Fold 5 isn’t that great. It’s under-screen so the quality isn’t good for photos, it’s fine for video chats though. One major concern here with the OnePlus Open is the camera island, the rear camera bump is noticeable. Samsung has a minimal lens placement.

Chipset, Battery

Both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset so the performance shall be similar. The Open, however, does have an edge in terms of the battery. It packs a 4,805mAh cell with 67W fast charging. The Fold 5 houses a smaller 4,400mAh cell with 25W fast charging. But the Open lacks wireless charging, which the Fold 5 has. Also, it has an IPX4 rating, whereas, the Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating. Software-wise, both devices will get up to 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates.