Notion’s Now Letting Anyone Use Its AI Features - Watch Video

Notion started testing its AI offering in November, but now it’s available to anyone with an account, and there’s no waitlist required.

You can now try out the AI features of the Notion note-taking app, which are meant to help you write and refine text, summarize key points in existing notes, and generate task lists, according to an announcement from the company. Notion started testing its AI offering in November, but now it’s available to anyone with an account, and there’s no waitlist required.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 1:39 PM IST
