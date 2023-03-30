comscore Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video
Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing Chat will start showing ads to the users in a bid to shore up revenue.

Microsoft’s GPT-4 powered Bing chat is experimenting to include ads in its search results. The generative AI-based chatbot gives out responses in a more human-like manner compared to traditional search results. Also Read - Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Also Read - Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Also Read - Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video
  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:03 PM IST
