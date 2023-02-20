Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new functionality dubbed as Meta Verified for Instagram and Facebook users. Zuckerberg says that Meta Verified is a subscription service that lets users verify their accounts with a government ID and that it is aimed at ‘increasing authenticity and security across our services.’ This is similar to what Elon Musk has announced for Twitter. For the unversed, Twitter is now offering verified checkmarks along with exclusive features to Twitter Blue subscribers. Also Read - Realme GT 3 240W key specifications surface ahead of February 28 launch

Now, Meta already lets Facebook and Instagram users get the verified checkmark for their businesses and profiles. However, to be eligible to apply for the verified checkmark, users need to meet certain requirements which includes authenticity, completeness, notability, and uniqueness. This means that users need to ensure that their page represents a registered business or is a real public figure and that their page needs to have an active presence. Apart from this, the About section of their profiles should be complete, and that they need to have unique account. Also, in the cases when the account applying for the verification check mark represents a person, users need to ensure that they submit an official document as a proof of identity. Also Read - OnePlus 11R pre-orders to start February 21 on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

While this process is simple to implement, it’s also time taking and in some cases a bit confusing. Also Read - Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1: Check expected price, specifications and more

But now, Meta is making this process and the proposition simpler, faster and easier. With Meta Verified, people and businesses will get the verified checkmark as a part of a package deal which also includes several other benefits such as access to exclusive features and access to faster customer service support among others.

Benefits offered under Meta Verified

Here are all the benefits offered as a part of Meta Verified:

— A verified badge, which will confirm that the user or the business that has subscribed to this service is authentic and that their account has been authenticated with a government ID.

— More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

— Faster access to customer care executives for common account issues.

— Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform, such as search, comments and recommendations.

— Exclusive features.

Checks and balances for Meta Verified

Of course, the company also placing some checks and balances to ensure the authenticity of verified account and the content that the verified account is sharing. Here are all the requirements:

— In a bid to subscribe to Meta Verified, the account must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, something that was a pre-requisite earlier as well.

— The account holder must be at least 18 years old.

— The applicant needs to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Furthermore, the company said that all subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation and that it will continuously monitoring and review of reported violations by the verified accounts.

Meta Verified pricing and availability

As of now, Meta Verified is being tested in Australia where it is available for AUD 19.99 on web, and AUD 24.99 on iOS and Android, and in New Zealand, where it is available for NZD 23.99 on web, and NZD 29.99 on iOS and Android. Meta will roll it out to other markets around the globe once it is done testing this feature and ironing out all the bugs.

One more thing!

That said, that Meta Verified is a bundle package, which means that it covers both Facebook and Instagram accounts. “…today Mark Zuckerberg announced that we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach,” Meta wrote in a post confirming the details.