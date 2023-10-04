Google Pixel 8 series launch today: What to expect, how to watch event

Google Pixel 8 series will finally see the light of day later today, i.e., October 4. In one of its biggest events, Google will launch the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, detailing their features and announcing their prices. Even though Google revealed almost every key detail about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones way ahead of the launch, today’s event will give the company a platform to show how it plans to take on Samsung and Apple. The Pixel 8 series will counter the iPhone 15 series, which arrived last month to much fanfare. For the first time, the iPhone supports USB-C, so it will be interesting to watch Google taking a dig at Apple for that.

Before we talk about what is in store for us later today at Googl’s Pixel 8 series event, let us quickly get things such as live stream details out of our way.

How to watch Google Pixel 8 event 2023 live

The Google Pixel 8 event will be streamed live on October 4 at 10 am ET, which converts to 7:30 pm IST. It will be available on YouTube through Made by Google’s channel. You can also find the live stream on Made by Google’s account on X (formerly Twitter). Google is expected to launch three hardware products: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2, and Android 14 rollout timeline. But there may be Google Nest devices in the pipeline, as well.

What to expect from the Google Pixel 8 event

Google has already revealed what the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look like and the features they will come with. From design to the specifications, all major details are already out.

Google Pixel 8 series features

The Google Pixel 8 may get a slightly smaller screen than its predecessor. As per the phone’s leaked specifications sheet, it will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an improved 120Hz refresh rate. The existing Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 90Hz panel. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen. The Pixel 8 may feature a 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) dual-rear camera system with up to 8x Super Res Zoom support. The Pro model will likely get a 50MP (wide) + 48MP (telephoto) + 48MP (ultrawide) triple camera system with up to 30x Super Res Zoom. Interestingly, the Pro may have 5x optical zoom similar to the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. The duo will feature a 10.5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Barring Pro controls, both devices will share the same camera features such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Macro Focus. There will be facial and fingerprint lock features on both devices. The Pro will take things a step further by possessing the thermometer sensor. Both models will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The series will most likely be powered by a 4nm Tensor G3 chipset and may have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both devices are expected to pack similar to slightly bigger batteries. The duo will boot on the Android 14 OS out of the box.

The prices of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have also emerged through a leak. The Pixel 8 may be more expensive than its predecessor and start at $699 (roughly Rs 58,100). It is $100 more than Pixel 7’s price. That price bump may be due to upgraded internals and features that the phone is likely to come with. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, may start at $899 (roughly Rs 74,700), which is the same price as last year’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel Watch 2 features

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will offer a round dial similar to its predecessor, Pixel Watch, but there will be some improvements. It is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm W5+ Gen 1 or W5 Gen 1 chipset and offer an improved battery life. It will also come with a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and others. It will have an IP68 rating. Also, the Pixel Watch 2 will arrive in India, marking the debut of Google’s smartwatch in India.