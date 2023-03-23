comscore Google Begins Public Release Of Bard, Its ChatGPT Competitor - Watch Video
Google Begins Public Release Of Bard, Its ChatGPT Competitor

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in a fast-moving race on artificial intelligence technology.

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in a fast-moving race on artificial intelligence technology. Starting in the U.S. and the U.K., consumers can join a waitlist for English-language access to Bard, a program previously open to approved testers only. Also Read - Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:35 PM IST
