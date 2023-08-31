Google recently announced its upcoming launch event for new product launches. The company is expected to bring a couple of new devices including phones and wearables at its October 4 event. Google’s event will be three weeks after Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event. That said, Google is surely bringing something exciting. Let’s see what to expect from Google’s upcoming October 4 event.

Google Pixel 8 phones

One of the most important announcements Google is expected to make at its October event is of the new Pixel smartphones. The company may bring the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. For starters, these will be the company’s flagship devices. Both have been spotted on a few certifications and leaks giving out some details. Also, the Pixel 8 Pro was accidentally leaked by Google on its storefront.

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to come with a compact design featuring a 6.17-inch AMOLED display. It will likely be a flat panel with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. This will be an upgrade over its predecessor Pixel 7’s 90Hz screen. It is rumored to have a brightness of around 1400 nits.

It will most likely be powered by the latest Tensor G3 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 4.0 base storage. The device could be equipped with a 4,485mAh cell with 24W fast charging support. It will boot on Android 14 OS out of the box.

Coming to the Pixel 8 Pro, it is rumored to feature a larger 6.7-inch panel with QHD+ resolution. It will likely be an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The device may get a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens. This camera array is rumored to be assisted by an LED flash unit and infrared temperature sensor.

At the helm, the Pro model will also be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset octa-core chipset. It will have 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It will evidently come with the new Android 14 OS.

Other details including the pricing and colors will be announced at the event in October.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google will likely also launch a new wearable at the event. The company may announce the Pixel Watch successor, the Pixel Watch 2. Not much is known about the smartwatch. However, the smartwatch made it to the Play Console listing earlier this month.

The listing revealed the presence of the Qualcomm SW5100 chipset, which is believed to be the Snapdragon W5 SoC. It may have 2GB of RAM and boot on Android 13-based Wear OS 4. Furthermore, the smartwatch is reported to come with a larger battery of 306mAh. The existing Pixel Watch packs a 294mAh cell. It may come with ultrawide-band connectivity for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support for payments.

Other than this, Google may do some software announcements at the October 4 event. But details for the same are yet to be known.