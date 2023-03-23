We have already heard rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a much larger outer display, even bigger than the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. We now have our first renders of what that could possibly look like. Watch this video to know more. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 5 to come with a bigger secondary display: All you need to knowAlso Read - Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launching in India on January 18: Check expected price, specs and more
Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video
