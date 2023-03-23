comscore Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video
Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video

We have already heard rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a much larger outer display, even bigger than the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. We now have our first renders of what that could possibly look like. Watch this video to know more. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 5 to come with a bigger secondary display: All you need to know

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:18 PM IST
