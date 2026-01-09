From Rollable Laptops To Robot Phones: CES 2026 Gadgets That Genuinely Left Me In Awe

I wasn’t walking the halls of Las Vegas but that doesn’t mean I skipped CES 2026. Like many others covering tech from afar, I was glued to announcements, keynotes, leaked specs, and post-launch conversations. And somewhere between the press releases and real-world reactions, a few gadgets genuinely made me think – “is it real?” Also Read: Weirdest Tech of CES 2026: AI Hair Clippers, AI Companions, and Robots With Human-Like Emotions

Well, not everything announced during CES is groundbreaking. Some of it is experimental, a next upgrade over the predecessor, and some of it is clearly there just to grab attention. But there are always some gadgets that quietly force us to rethink how we use technology.

While ending today, this mega tech event, CES 2026, had some big promises, but it also presented some genuine surprises. These are six gadgets (and some special mentions) from CES 2026 that truly left me in awe, not for headlines, but for what they could mean beyond the CES booths.

CES 2026 Gadgets That Are Truly Cool

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable and Lenovo ThinkBook XD Rollable

Rollable tech is as cool as Tony Stark’s technology! It is unique, yet useful whenever needed. One of the top gadgets that grabbed my attention and made me say, “This is so cool!” is surely the Legion Pro Rollable laptop. The motor-based technology expands the display horizontally, making it useful for gaming at another level. It begins with a 16-inch display, which can be expanded easily to 21.5-inch to 24-inch based on your space. Well, well, well, this is still a concept device!

Similarly, the Lenovo ThinkBook XD Rollable, which has an expanding OLED display from a compact 13.3-inch to a 16-inch display, but vertically!

Honor’s Robot Phone

I would say it is an amalgamation of a gimbal and a smartphone. And what else can be better than this for a cinematographer and vloggers? At CES 2026, Honor showcased its robot phone for the first time. What’s cool here? The camera, along with gimbal like robotic arm, pops out of the smartphone’s body when in use. If you are bored with more or less the same-looking smartphones in this era (like me), then this is something really cool to try out if it manages to hit the market! For now, it is just a prototype.

OhSnap Mcon Controller

A magnetic controller for your phone is such a delight for a gamer. It can convert your phone into a handheld gaming controller with this Mcon. What’s more interesting is its price, which is making it available for just $150.

Well, this is not a completely new product idea, as the previous CES has showcased an earlier version. But this year, it is ready to make a pocketable gaming controller which comes with a full set of controls such as face buttons, two joysticks, index finger buttons, bumpers, and a D-pad.

Luna Band

The coolest thing here is that it is screenless. Well, there are other screenless health-tracking gadgets too, such as rings, but the Luna Band, showcased at CES 2026, relies on voice interaction to track and explain your health data. From key health monitors such as heart rate, sleep, stress, to activity using motion and optical sensor – it can have diverse measurements of health. What makes it stand out is context. You can simply tell it how you’re feeling, what you ate, or why you slept poorly, something most trackers can’t understand unless you manually log it.

Powered by LifeOS AI, Luna Band works with Apple Health, Google Fit, and even apps like Clue. And importantly, there’s no subscription fee!

iPolish

Imagine – having nail colour depending on your dress colour, and no, you don’t have to replace them or remove the colour daily with remover. This is when iPolish’s digital nail concept surprises everyone during the CES 2026. One of the coolest and weirdest techs that I have seen this year. How will it work? You have to just put the acrylic press-on nails and connect them with an app. And the magic begins with over 400 colours to choose from. Before that, you will have to keep the tip of the nail inside a small device, which helps to change the colour quickly.

It is now available for pre-orders with a starter kit at just $95 (around Rs 9000), and even the replacement nail sets costs at $6. Considering that one session of nail art usually costs around Rs 1000-1500, this seems really a future of tech fashion.

LEGO Smart Brick

LEGO doing tech wasn’t even in my imagination! The company unveiled a new Smart Brick that looks just like a regular LEGO piece, but actually it packs lights, sensors, speakers, and scanners inside. No screens, no flashy displays, but just a brick that reacts to how you play with it.

Part of LEGO’s new Smart Play system is that this brick can respond to movement, nearby builds, and even special minifigures and tags. It’s subtle, but also kind of magical.

Special Mentions:

ROG Gaming glasses

ROG XREAL R1 gaming glasses brings virtual gaming display in front of you, that too around 171-inch with a 240Hz refresh rate!

iKKO Mind One

It feels like a calm tech product in a loud gadget world. But it comes with some cool tricks. It is basically a compact smartphone which runs on dual operating systems – Android and iKKO AI OS.

L’Oréal LED Face Mask

L’Oréal’s LED face mask blends skincare with proper tech. It looks intense, but the idea is simple: at-home skin treatments backed by light therapy, not just beauty buzzwords.

Vivoo FlowPad and OhmBody

Menstual apps look like a thing of the past in front of the health-tech gadgets. One of the worth mentioning is the OhmBody, a wearable device to help ease cramps via gentle neurostimulation. Another interesting and useful gadget is the Vivoo FlowPad, which is less about technology and more about how an effective, simple idea can be utilised as a home hormone test. It is basically a menstrual pad with an integrated hormone test to measure follicle-stimulating hormone levels. Benefit? Can be effective for fertility, conception, menopause or perimenopause phases.

TDM Neo Hybrid headphones

This idea is cool in itself! A headphone which double as portable speakers.. sounds exciting, right? It uses four independent drivers and two amplifiers. And when you don’t need it as a headphone, just fold it into a speaker.