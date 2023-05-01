Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Flipkart is gearing up for one of its many season sales. The Flipkart Big Saving Days will begin with an extravaganza of deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables, and televisions, among others. While there are many great deals, one that probably stands out, especially for someone looking for a good Android phone is the deal on the Realme GT Neo 3T.

The GT Neo 3T, which was launched in India last year, will be down to the lowest price of Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart sale. A banner on the website has confirmed the new price, which means the deal will go live as and when the sale begins. The current listed price for the Realmem GT Neo 3T is Rs 23,999, down from the original price of Rs 29,999. So, the discount will go up from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 in the coming sale.

But there could be ways to save more. As is the case with Flipkart sales, there will be offers on using credit cards for online purchases. Given you have the right credit card, the Realme GT Neo 3T may become available for even less. You can also expect exchange offers on the deal. While it will not make sense to trade in an expensive phone, you can consider exchanging a budget phone to get more discounts. Flipkart is likely to offer a bonus amount on exchanging phones, so maybe the deal gets sweeter for you.

Why is this deal the one to look forward to?

It is not an iPhone. It is not even a flagship Galaxy or Pixel phone. So, why should you look forward to this deal?

What makes the Realme GT Neo 3T a great deal at Rs 19,999 is its hardware. The phone uses the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is known for its fast performance despite being relatively cheaper than flagship phones. At Rs 19,999, it is a lot cheaper than what Snapdragon 870-powered phones usually cost. You can expect high-end gaming and faster app loading times, as well as image processing on the Snapdragon 870. All that makes the Realme GT Neo 3T a better, if not the best, phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 range.

The rest of the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T include a 6.62-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You get a 5,000mAh battery in the phone that charges at up to 80W speed. On the back of the phone, there is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It will be one of the few phones to offer 4K 60fps video recording at that price once the deal kicks in. You get a 16MP camera for clicking selfies and making video calls. The front camera’s support for 1080p 30fps videos is good. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme GT Neo 3T, which boots Android 12-based OS out of the box but is upgradable to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.