If you are looking for a flagship-like smartphone on a budget then the new deal on Flipkart could be for you. Launched in June last year, the Realme GT Neo 3T with a flagship-grade SoC has received a price discount on Flipkart.

The smartphone comes with everyone's favorite Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

Realme GT Neo 3T now available for Rs 19,999

The Realme GT Neo 3T, which was retailing for Rs 22,999 for some time, has now been discounted by Rs 3000. The device now costs Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.

The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 21,999. The device is available in Dash Yellow and Drifting White color options.

It appears that Realme has quite a few stocks of the product. But still, it’s recommended to purchase the device as soon as possible as the deal may end later.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications and features

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 80W fast charging support.

The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The front camera supports 1080p videos at 30fps.

As for security, the device has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box but is upgradable to Android 13 OS. It’s a dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity.