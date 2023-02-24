comscore Don’t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video
Don’t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

If you don’t like talking to people over text, you can ask ChatGPT to do it for you. Although WhatsApp does not come with an in-built tab for ChatGPT, users can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp using GitHub

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users rely on the app for day to day communication but at times we don’t have the chance to reply to each and every message. Thanks to ChatGPT, you don’t have to reply to all messages as the AI chatbot will do it for you. Also Read - This fake ChatGPT app steals social media credentials

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 3:17 PM IST
