Apple on Tuesday launched the new iPhone 15 series, among other new products. It is indeed good news for iPhone enthusiasts who like to fancy the latest model every year. At the same time, it is also equally good news for people who wait for the launch of new iPhone models because they want to buy older ones. After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14, which were launched last year. The new price makes last year’s models more affordable, featuring a discount of Rs 10,000. But is that a good deal?

Before I talk about whether or not it is a good deal, let us quickly get a few details about the new price out of our way. So, Apple officially slashed the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus right after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 14 now starts at Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 79,900 onwards. That is a discount of Rs 10,000 on the price of both iPhone models from last year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will cost you their new prices from the Apple Store now.

Why it is not a good deal

A discount of Rs 10,000 seems like a lot, and it is. But it is not the best deal. That is because Apple’s official cut is meant for its marketplace, i.e., its online store and its flagship retail outlets like Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai. Third-party shopping platforms have been selling the iPhone 14 for far less price for a long time now. The iPhone 14 began selling at discounts at the beginning of this year. While the iPhone 14 is currently selling for about Rs 66,000 on platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, it has previously dropped to as low as Rs 62,000 during festive season sales.

That brings me to the part where I tell you that this is probably the wrong time to buy an iPhone 14 — if you have been eyeing it and are suddenly excited by the official price cut. The festive season is just around the corner. That means platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart will hold their annual sales where they will sell the iPhone 14 at the lowest-ever price. While I don’t know what the price would be, it will be a lot less than the current listed price. So, hold on. I suggest you wait for the festival sales to begin and then go shopping.