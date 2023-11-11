Humane AI, an AI company from San Francisco, has unveiled its innovative device that aims to replace smartphones. The device, called AI Pin, is a small, lightweight wearable gadget that consists of two parts. One part is a square-shaped device with a battery pack that can be attached to any clothing with a magnet. The other part is a blue laser projector that can display images on any surface. Humane AI was founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, who are former Apple designers.

The startup says that the AI Pin is the future of smartphones. The device has no screen and can be controlled by voice commands and hand gestures. The device is also a self-contained device and software platform powered by AI. The device is available in three colours – Eclipse, Lunar and Equinox. The device costs $ 699 (around Rs 58,212) and requires a $25 (around Rs 2,082) monthly subscription.

What is AI Pin?

The AI Pin is a wearable device without a screen that lets you interact with technology in a natural and intuitive way. You can wear it anywhere on your clothes, as it is small and light. The AI Pin has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and various sensors, such as a camera, a microphone, and an accelerometer. It also has a projector that can show information on your hand or other surfaces.

The device consists of two parts: a computer and a battery booster. The battery booster charges a small battery inside the computer, which gives it a full day of battery life. You can replace the battery whenever you need to. The makers call this a perpetual power system that lets you use your AI Pin as long as you want.

It does not listen or record anything unless you activate it. You can use your voice, your touch, or the laser ink display to interact with the device. The device has its own network, the Humane Network, which uses T-Mobile’s service. It also has a beacon that notifies you when you have something important, such as messages or delivery updates.

The device does not have any apps, but instead runs on AI experiences that are on the device and on the cloud. The makers say that the OS knows what you need and chooses the right AI to do it. This means that you do not have to search, download, or manage any apps. This is possible because the AIs are streamed on demand at a very fast speed.

How to use the AI Pin?

The device can play music by voice commands and project the player’s controls on the user’s hand. The founder, Imran Chaudhri, showed how easy it was to switch tracks or go to the home screen by moving or closing his hand.

The AI Pin has an ultrawide RGB camera, a depth sensor, and motion sensors. It also has a speaker that can adjust the sound level from intimate to loud. The Trust Light, a feature of the privacy chip, shows when the device is using its optical and audio sensors. The device is secure and tamper-proof and needs Humane’s service to restore its functions if damaged.

The device comes with a charging case and a battery booster. It uses USB-C and is durable and portable. It costs $699 and includes the AI Pin, Charge Pad, cable, adapter, case, and booster. The $24 subscription gives users unlimited access to Humane’s AI services, text, talk, data, and a phone number. The device can be pre-ordered in the US from November 16. The launch date for other regions is unknown.

The device attracted attention at the Paris Fashion Week, where Naomi Campbell wore it on her lapel. Chaudhri also gave a TED Talk about the device and generated a lot of interest.