Indian Research Space Organization’s (ISRO) moon mission called Chandrayaan 3 was a success as the Vikram lander touched the surface of the moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday (August 23). After receiving praise from several leaders across the world, everyone is now looking forward to what’s next on the plate of ISRO.

Interestingly, ISRO revealed some of its upcoming space missions even before the launch of Chandrayaan 3. Here are some of the upcoming missions of India’s space agency ISRO.

1. Aditya-L1

India’s next space-centric mission is not for a planet, but rather it’s for the brightest star (as viewed from Earth). ISRO has announced that it will launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft into space to study the Sun. Aditiya-L1 mission will be the country’s first solar-based mission that will be launched in early September.

It will have seven payloads – Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA), and Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers. The total cost of the Adiya-L1 solar mission is expected to be around Rs 378 crore.

2. Mangalyaan 2

The original Mangalyaan mission was launched on November 5, 2013, and its successor Magalyaan 2 (unofficial name) Mars mission is expected to be launched next year. As per reports, the rocket in the Mangalyaan 2 mission will consist of a hyperspectral camera, a panchromatic camera, and a radar to learn about the Martian crust, basalts, and more. It is said to be only an orbiter mission so expect it to cost less. It is worth noting that the first Mangalyaan mission was developed at a budget of around Rs 450 crore.

3. Gaganyaan – India’s first manned mission

ISRO will launch its first manned mission soon. Previously, Gaganyaan, a mission planned to take a few astronauts to space, was scheduled to launch in 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now expected to be launched in 2024. This manned mission is expected to cost around Rs 9023 crore.

4. NISAR Satellite (NASA-ISRO SAR)

ISRO has a space mission in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The low-earth-orbit (LEO) observatory mission will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for learning changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards (earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides).

NISAR mission is estimated to cost around Rs 12,296 crore. The Satellite will likely be launched in January 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

5. SPADEX

ISRO will also launch an experimental mission called SPADEX. Space Docking Experiment or SPADEX is a twin spacecraft mission to mature technologies related to docking, orbital rendevous, formation flying, in-space satellite servicing, and others. The mission is expected to commence in Q3 of next year and will consist of two IMS (Indian Mini Satellite) class satellites, one will be Chaser and the other will be Target.

6. Shukrayaan-1

Apart from the Moon, Mars, and Sun, ISRO will also be launching a mission to study Venus. Known as Shukrayaan-1, the upcoming mission was anticipated to launch in late 2024. However, ISRO may delay it to 2031, as hinted by astrophysicist Sree Kumar at the Indo-French astronomy meeting. Although, ISRO did initially plan to have backup launch dates of 2026 and 2028 in case it misses the 2024 opportunity.

7. LUPEX

After Chandrayaan 3, India’s next moon mission will be LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration Mission). Some people also refer to it as Chandrayaan 4, however, the final moniker is yet to be decided. LUPEX will be a jointly developed mission by India’s ISRO and Japan’s JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

LUPEX’s objectives include exploring lunar polar region suitability, establishing a lunar base for sustainable activities and demonstrating lunar and planetary surface exploration technologies such as vehicular transport and overnight survival. JAXA will provide an H3 launch vehicle and the Rover and ISRO will be offering the lander for this mission. Interstingly, the Rover will not only carry instruments of ISRO and JAXA, but also of NASA and ESA. This moon mission is slated to launch in 2025.