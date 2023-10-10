On October 13, watch movies at a flat rate of Rs 99. This year on National Cinema Day, which is on Friday, movie tickets will be priced at Rs 99. Over 4,000 cinema halls owned by players like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Mirage, and others will be participating in the event. Movie fanatics can watch ongoing hit and popular movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Nana Patekar’s The Vaccine War, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and others. Booking for these movies at the aforesaid flat rate has begun on BookMyShow.

How to watch movies at Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is on October 13 and those interested in watching new and existing movies in theatres at a flat rate of Rs 99 can now pre-book tickets on BookMyShow. However, at the time of writing, only Bollywood movies are listed for Rs 99. It appears that the National Cinema Day will primarily focus on Bollywood movies as even regional movie tickets have different prices.

Join us in celebrating the enchantment of cinema on National Cinema Day! On October 13th, immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster movies at a phenomenal price of just Rs. 99. Don't miss this blockbuster deal at your nearest cinema. Plus, savour delectable food and beverages,… pic.twitter.com/0Kz8a4IXQS — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) October 9, 2023

As for the Bollywood movies, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan, Nana Patekar’s The Vaccine War, and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj are available at Rs 99. Also, the Rs 99 pricing is for the middle and lower row seats. The upper-row seats, which are mainly the premium seats, are up for booking at the regular price.

While National Cinema Day will be celebrated nationwide, this offer may not be available at every Cinema hall. That said, do check whether the offer pricing is available at your nearest theatre or not.

