10 Oct, 2023 | Tuesday

National Cinema Day 2023: Book movie tickets at Rs 99

The National Cinema Day is back and Cinephiles can book any movie at just Rs 99 on October 13.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 10, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • National Cinema Day will be celebrated on October 13 as every year.
  • All movie fanatics can watch any movie at flat Rs 99.
  • Bookings for movies on October 13 are live on BookMyShow.

On October 13, watch movies at a flat rate of Rs 99. This year on National Cinema Day, which is on Friday, movie tickets will be priced at Rs 99. Over 4,000 cinema halls owned by players like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Mirage, and others will be participating in the event. Movie fanatics can watch ongoing hit and popular movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Nana Patekar’s The Vaccine War, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and others. Booking for these movies at the aforesaid flat rate has begun on BookMyShow.

Movie tickets at Rs 99: How to enjoy movies for cheap

How to watch movies at Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is on October 13 and those interested in watching new and existing movies in theatres at a flat rate of Rs 99 can now pre-book tickets on BookMyShow. However, at the time of writing, only Bollywood movies are listed for Rs 99. It appears that the National Cinema Day will primarily focus on Bollywood movies as even regional movie tickets have different prices.

As for the Bollywood movies, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan, Nana Patekar’s The Vaccine War, and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj are available at Rs 99. Also, the Rs 99 pricing is for the middle and lower row seats. The upper-row seats, which are mainly the premium seats, are up for booking at the regular price.

While National Cinema Day will be celebrated nationwide, this offer may not be available at every Cinema hall. That said, do check whether the offer pricing is available at your nearest theatre or not.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

