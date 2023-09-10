comscore
  • Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match online for free

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage match will be played between India and Pakistan today. The match is expected to start at 3PM IST.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Sep 10, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Asia Cup

Story Highlights

  • India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.
  • India vs Pakistan match will have a reserve day on September 11, in case of rain interruption.
  • India vs Pakistan match is expected to start at 3 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 pm IST.

Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan will face each other in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10. The match will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match is expected to start at 3 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 pm IST. The match will also have a reserve day on September 11, in case of rain interruption. This will be the second encounter between the two teams in the tournament, as they had earlier met on September 2, but the match was washed out due to rain. India and Pakistan are both unbeaten in the group stage, having won their respective matches against Nepal.

India will be boosted by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match against Nepa. KL Rahul could also feature in the playing XI, after sitting out the first two matches. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam and the bowling attack will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. If you want to watch the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament for free on your smartphone, you can do so on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. The OTT platform has announced that it will not charge any fee for streaming the matches on its Android and iOS-based apps. However, this offer is only valid for watching the matches on one mobile device at a time. If you want to enjoy the India vs Pakistan match on a bigger screen like a TV or a laptop, or on more than one device, you will need to subscribe to one of the Disney Plus Hotstar plans. Here are the details of the different plans available:

Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan: This plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 for a year. It allows you to watch content on one mobile device at a time, but it has ads.

Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan: This plan costs Rs 899 for a year. It allows you to watch content on any two devices at a time, but it also has ads.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan: This plan costs Rs 1,499 for a year. It allows you to watch content on any four devices at a time, and it does not have any ads.

Author Name | Om Gupta

