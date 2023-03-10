comscore Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon at Rs 79,999
Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

Deals

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank cards.

  • The smartphone will go for sale in India today at 12 pm across mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and Mi Retail Partners.
  • Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank cards.
  • The highlights of Xiaomi 13 Pro includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM and a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G smartphone in India last month at Mobile World Congress (MWC). It has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 120Hz refresh rate display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM and a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale kicks off today on Amazon: Price, offers, and more

This is the second time that the smartphone is going on sale in India. Also Read - New Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS 7 to launch on March 14 in India

Xiaomi 13 Pro price, sale offers

Xiaomi 13 Pro is launched in one single storage variant in India. This 12 GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 79,999. It is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro Indian variant has no IP rating but high level of water resistance

The smartphone will go for sale in India today at 12 pm across mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and Mi Retail Partners.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank cards. An exchange with a non-Xiaomi/Redmi device will get you a bonus worth Rs 8,000 while the Xiaomi loyalists will get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1400 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space and it is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it has 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 9:22 AM IST
