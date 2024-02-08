Valentine's Day gifts: Best trimmers for men's grooming

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner which means it’s time to lookout for gifts to give to your partner. If you are looking for a tech gift for men this Valentine’s, then a trimmer for self-grooming can be a good option. Amazon has a wide range of trimmers available from different brands. These trimmers have now been discounted, just ahead of Valentine’s week.

Having said that, let’s take a look at some of the top trimmer options for men’s grooming on Amazon. To make your purchase more convenient and informed, we have listed some of the top options in this article.

Bombay Shaving Company’s beard trimmer for men is now available at 23 percent discount. It is priced at Rs 929 on Amazon. The trimmer comes with 38-length settings and has a cordless design. It has 120 minutes of runtime and fast charging support via the USB Type C port.

Xiaomi’s Mi Beard Trimmer 2C is priced at Rs 1,099 on Amazon, which is 45 percent off its MRP. It trimmer is advertised to offer high-precision trimming. It has 40 length settings and a run time of 90 minutes. It has a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit 9-in-1 is available for Rs 1,594 on Amazon, which is 20 percent off its listed price of Rs 1,995. It comes with 8 different attachments. The trimmer has a runtime of 60 minutes.

Morphy Richards’ Kingsman Pro body trimmer is available at Rs 1,599 on Amazon. It is a full set that comes with a trimmer machine and different attachments. Attachments include T blade, precision attachment, U blade, body groomer, and others. It is advertised to be a 12-in-1 machine that has a long run time.