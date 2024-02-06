Valentine's Day 2024: Top tech gifting ideas under Rs 2,000

Valentine’s Day 2024 gifting ideas: Valentine’s Day is only a few days ahead which means the Valentine’s shopping week has begun. If you are looking for tech gifts, Amazon certainly has a variety of options to choose from. To help make your purchase quicker and more informed, we have listed some of the top tech gifts under Rs 2,000 for you. Let’s take a look at the top options.

Zebronics Music Bomb X Pro 20W speaker is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its listed price. The Bluetooth speaker has a potable design and comes with a 20W power output. It has connectivity options like USB, Aux, FM, and BT. It has RGB lights and is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery backup.

Buy Now on Amazon

Xiaomi’s Mi Grooming Kit is available at a price tag of Rs 1,649, which is 50 percent off its listed price. The grooming kit includes a nose and ear hair trimming blade, a bear blade combo, and precision blade, and other attachments. It has a run time of 90 minutes.

Buy Now on Amazon

Havells’ HS4122 Ketatin Wide Plate hair straightener is available at a 29 percent discount. Now, it’s available for Rs 1,690. The hair straightener comes with a digital display and has an adjustable temperature. It is claimed to be suitable for all hair types.

Buy Now on Amazon

Mivi Duopods A750 TWS earbuds are up for sale at a 65 percent discount on Amazon. The earbuds are now priced at Rs 1,399. The DuoPods come with 13mm drivers and have AI-ENC support for calls. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 55 hours or more playtime and can be charged via a Type-C cable.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fire-Boltt Pheonix Ultra is priced at Rs 1,899 on Amazon. The smartwatch has a circular display sized 1.39 inches. It has a stainless steel finish. The wearable has 120+ sports modes and comes with health features like SpO2 sensors and a Heart Rate sensor. It also comes with a built-in voice assistant.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top tech gifting ideas for your Valentine’s under Rs 2,000 on Amazon. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change, depending on the time of your purchase.