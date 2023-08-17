Refrigerators are an essential appliance for any modern home, as they help keep food and beverages fresh and cool. However, with so many brands and models available in the market, it can be hard to choose the best one for your needs and budget. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the best refrigerators in India from the top-selling brands in 2023.

READ MORE Chandrayaan 3 update: Vikram lander separates from the spacecraft

Here are the top refrigerators under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in India:

Whirlpool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator comes with auto defrost technology, UI panel, and intellisense inverter technology with an advanced microprocessor and has a capacity of 192 litres. It comes with a three-star energy efficiency rating. The refrigerator has five drawers and two shelves.

READ MORE Google Chrome will alert users when installed extensions disappear

Whirlpool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is currently available for Rs 15,640.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator works with Solar Panel generated electricity within the 100v-300v voltage range and comes with an anti-bacterial gasket that helps prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator.

It has a capacity of 189 litres including 18 litres freezer and five start energy efficiency rating. The refrigerator comes with one drawer and two shelves.

Samsung Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is currently available for Rs 17,890.

Buy Now on Amazon

LG Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator can make ice in just 108 minutes, as per the company’s claim and comes with a durable compressor that works without a stabilizer.

It has a capacity of 185 litres including 16 litres freezer and a five-star energy efficiency rating. The refrigerator comes with toughened glass with a frame and two shelves.

LG Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is available for Rs 17,690.

Buy Now on Amazon

Haier Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator has One Hour Icing Technology that gives ice within an hour. In addition to this, it comes with an anti-bacterial gasket, LED lamp, temperature control and toughed glass.

The refrigerator has a capacity of 190 litres including 14 litres freezer and a four-star energy efficiency rating. It has one drawer and three shelves.

Haier Single Door Refrigerator is currently available for Rs 14,790.

Buy Now on Amazon

Godrej Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator comes with turbo cooling technology that ensures 10 percent faster ice-making and up to 24 percent faster bottle cooling. Its defrost water gets heated and evaporates. The refrigerator comes with toughened glass, 54mm insulation, and a large vegetable tray.

It has a capacity of 180 litres including a 16.5 litres freezer capacity and a five-star energy efficiency rating.

Godrej Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is currently available for Rs 16,390.