Top 5 neckbands you can buy in India under Rs 1,500

Neckbands are an easy alternative to truly wireless (TWS) earbuds and wired headphones. While on one hand, they give users freedom from the wired connection of traditional headphones. On the other hand, they also free users from the constant worry of losing their TWS earbuds. In essence, they offer the perfect mid-way to users while being easy on the pocket and offering similar sound quality. So, if you are looking for a pair of new earphones, here are five neckbands you can buy under Rs 1,500:

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

This neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and it comes in Blue, Black, White, Green and Yellow colour variants. It comes with 11.2mm dynamic drivers with USB Type-C support for charging. Realme says that 10 minutes of charge can provide 120 minutes of playback. Additionally, it comes with multi-device switching feature and magnetic tips that also support on/off functionality.

boAt Rockerz 255 Neo

This neckband is priced at Rs 999 and it comes in a total of 14 colour variants. It has Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and it offers a playback time of up to 25 hours. Boat says that just 10 minutes of charge is capable of providing 10 hours of playback time. It has magnetic earbuds with on/off capabilities.

BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+

This neckband is priced at Rs 1,169 and it comes in a total of 14 colour variants. It has Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and it offers a playback time of up to 60 hours. Just 10 minutes of charge is capable of providing 10 hours of playback time. This neckband also supports dual pairing functionality, magnetic earbuds and voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

Sony WI-C100 Wireless Headphones

This neckband costs Rs 1,499 and it comes in four colour variants, which includes Blue, White, Black and Taupe. This device offers 25 hours of battery life and 10 minutes of charge is capable of providing 60 minutes of playback time. It comes with IPX4 dust and water resistant coating and supports Sony’s Headphones Connect app on Android and iOS.

Boult Audio FXCharge

This neckband costs just Rs 899 and it comes in five colour variants, which includes Blue, Black, and Green. This device offers 32 hours of battery life and five minutes of charge is capable of providing seven hours of playback time. It comes with Zen Mode along with Environmental Noise Cancellation feature.