Top 5 5G Wi-Fi routers to buy in India under Rs 3000

5G connectivity has taken the world by a storm. Ever since telecom operators started rolling out their 5G networks in India, high-speed internet and low latency have become the new norm. This high-speed connectivity is not restricted to mobile devices but it is also available at homes and in offices owing to high-speed Wi-Fi routers. So, if you are planning to give your home a 5G upgrade, here are top five 5G Wi-Fi routers that you can buy in India under Rs 3,000. All of these routers are available on Amazon India. Check out our detailed list here:

TP-Link Archer C50 AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router

This Wi-Fi router is available at a price of Rs 1,999 on Amazon India. It offers speed Up to 867Mbps on 5GHz band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz band. It also offers Parental Controls and Guest Wi-Fi access. It offers 4K video streaming and support for IPv6 (Internet Protocol Version 6).

7SEVEN Router

This Wi-Fi router is available at a price of Rs 2,449 on Amazon India. It supports both 4G and 5G SIM routers and offers backward compatibility. It typically offers download speeds ranging from 5Mbps to 100Mbps and it operates on lower frequency bands, such as 700MHz, 850MHz, 1800MHz and 2600MHz.

TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer

This Wi-Fi router is available at a price of Rs 2,339 on Amazon India. It supports both 4G and 5G connectivity. It offers speed Up to 867Mbps on 5GHz bands and 400Mbps on 2.4GHz bands. It supports WPA3 for advanced security.

Cellexxa 5G & 4G Mobile Sim Based Router

This Wi-Fi router is available at a price of Rs 2,599 on Amazon India. It supports 5G, 4G, 3G, and LTE speeds up to 300Mbps. It also has one LAN port for connecting devices such as DVRs and CCTV cameras. It supports SIM cards from over 100 countries and it is compatible with Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, ACT, MTNL, Hathway, and more.

Match LB-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Router

This Wi-Fi router is available at a price of Rs 2,100 on Amazon India. It supports speeds up to 5GHz(867Mbps) and 2.4GHz (300Mbps). It Allows Wide Coverage up to 5,000 sq feets. It also offers parental controls to the users.