Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs 81,900 is a deal worth checking out

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be bought at an even lower price of Rs 60,000 with exchange offers on Amazon India website.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at a discounted price on Amazon.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a similar design to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones in India. But it may not be accessible to everyone, especially for those who are in the market looking for a lower-end premium phone, say around Rs 60,000 to 80,000. Also Read - Samsung to start making 2nm chips for smartphones in 2025

Well, Samsung has a cheaper Ultra flagship for you, thanks to Amazon. The 2022-released Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at a jaw-dropping price on Amazon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7 in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now priced at Rs 81,900 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, those who have a device for exchange can get up to Rs 22,950 exchange value. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design surfaced ahead of launch next month

 

If we consider the exchange value, the final price comes down to Rs 58,950. Now that’s a price no one would offer for a Samsung flagship that comes with an S Pen and 100x Zoom.

The device can be purchased in Dark Red, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

If your budget is around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 and have a device for exchange, then this is the best Samsung deal for you.

However, if you can shell out Rs 90,000, then look for the newer Galaxy S23 Ultra. That’s because there’s an exchange offer + HDFC bank offer taking the final price of the phone under Rs 90,000.

As for the specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s still a good handset. It flaunts a similar design to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole panel has a 2K resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The screen also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There’s a quad-camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, a 10MP periscope lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps. It has a 40MP camera on the front for selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box but is upgradable blt Android 13 and even the upcoming Android 14 OS. Samsung has its own OneUI software skin on top.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 3:21 PM IST
