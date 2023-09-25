Redmi Note 12 now Rs 2,000 cheaper in India: New prices here

Redmi Note 12 has become cheaper in India. The company has officially dropped the price of the 4G phone in the popular Redmi Note 12 series. But Redmi chose not to make a deal about it and did not make an announcement on the same. The new prices for the Redmi Note 12 are now reflected on the company’s online store, official sales partner Flipkart, and, now a new retailer, Amazon. The Redmi Note 12 4G was launched in March earlier this year after the series debuted with 5G phones, such as Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 12 4G price cut in India

The Redmi Note 12 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 across its variants. That means the variant with 64GB of storage now costs Rs 12,999, while the 128GB storage option is now available at Rs 14,999. These variants were launched at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively earlier this year. Redmi was offering up to Rs 2,500 discounts on these options at the time of launch, but the offers have changed now. You can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the price of either variant if you choose to pay using a credit card from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank through either upfront or EMI options.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera system on the back. For selfies, there is a 13MP selfie snapper on the front. Powering the Redmi Note 12 4G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has 5GB of virtual RAM support and a microSD card slot for additional storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.