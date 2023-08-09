Realme has announced attractive offers on the Narzo series, wherein buyers can buy the phones for a lot less. The new offers are applicable to the recently launched Narzo series phones: Narzo 60 Pro, Narzo 60, and Narzo N55. So, if you have been planning to buy one of them, you can consider making the purchase during the sale period.

Customers can avail of bank offers worth Rs 1000 on the Narzo N55 6GB+128 GB variant, INR 500 coupon on the 4GB+64GB variant on Amazon. in and realme.com. They can also avail of a coupon worth Rs 1000 on Realme Narzo 60 5G on realme.com and Amazon along with 3 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon. Consumers can also avail of bank offers of Rs 1000 on Realme Narzo 60 Pro (all variants) along with 6 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon. in and realme.com. The offers are valid from August 2, 12:00 pm onwards to 9th August on Amazon and realme.com.

Here are the offers on the different Narzo series smartphones:

Realme Narzo N55 4GB+64GB: Rs 500 coupon on Amazon. in and realme.com

Realme Narzo N55 6GB+128GB: Rs 1000 off on Amazon.in and realme.com

Realme Narzo 60 5G 8GB+128GB: Rs 1000 off on realme.com and Amazon along with 3 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon

Realme Narzo 60 5G 8GB+256GB: Rs 1000 off on realme.com and Amazon along with 3 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB: Rs 1000 off on Amazon and realme.com along with 6 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB: Rs 1000 off on Amazon and realme.com along with 6 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 12GB+1TB: Rs 1000 off on Amazon and realme.com along with 6 Months of No-Cost EMI on Amazon

Specifications

Narzo 60 Pro 5G

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G is equipped with up to 12GB + 12GB of dynamic RAM and is the only smartphone in the segment with 1TB of ROM storage. The design of the smartphone is inspired by the Martian Horizon. It boasts of a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support and comes with a 120Hz curved display and 100 MP OIS ProLight camera. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in two stunning colours: Mars Orange, and Cosmic Black.

Narzo 60 5G

Realme Narzo 60 5G also showcases a Premium Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design. The device offers a 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with 20,000-level auto brightness adjustment. The 64MP camera is equipped with 2X in-sensor zoom, DIS Snapshot, and 20X digital zoom. Powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G chipset, the Narzo 60 5G gives you a worthwhile experience. The Narzo 60 5G comes in two stunning colours: Mars Orange, and Cosmic Black.

Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode and night mode, among other photography options. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The Narzo N55 has a dynamic RAM feature in the segment, allowing up to 12GB of dynamic RAM. It comes with Realme UI 4.0 out of the box and a new feature called “Auto Pixelate” that automatically recognises and pixelates profile photos and names in screenshots, providing users with safety protection, just with a single tap. The Realme Narzo N55 is available in two stunning colours – Prime Blue & Prime Black.

