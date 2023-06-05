Realme has announced next-gen celebrations with special offers on its Narzo series on Amazon.in and realme.com. During the next- Gen celebration offer, interested buyers can avail discounts on Realme Narzo N53 and Narzo N55. The offer starts from June 8, 12 Pm onwards and last till June 15. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 with 33W SuperVOOC charging goes on sale in India

Realme Narzo N53 is a slim smartphone with 7.49mm thickness and it has 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It comes with 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo N53 was launched in India on May 18, 2023. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

Realme Narzo N55 is offered in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB dynamic RAM and has a 64MP main camera at the back along with 2MP B &W sensor and 8MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo N55 was launched in India on April 12, 2023. Also Read - Realme says its slimmest phone ever, Narzo N53, is coming next week

Realme Narzo N53 and Narzo N55 offer

Under the sale, interested buyers can avail a coupon of Rs 500 on Realme Narzo N55 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. With the coupon, the effective price of the smartphone will be Rs 10,499. In addition to this, a discount coupon of Rs 750 will be available with Realme Narzo N55 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and with the coupon, the effective price of the smartphone will be Rs 12,249.

The sale on the device will start from June 8, 12 PM onwards and last till June 15, 11:59 PM.

There is one variant of Realme Narzo N53 available for sale. Interested buyers can avail Rs 300 coupon on a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. With this offer, the effective price of Realme Narzo N53 will be Rs 8,699.

The sale on Realme Narzo N53 will start from June 8, 12 PM onwards and is available in limited quantity.

Realme Narzo N55 and Narzo N55 specifications

Realme Narzo N55

CPU, memory and OS

Realme Narzo N55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB, and up to 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB with external memory. It runs on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.

Display

Realme Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 680nits and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

Realme Narzo N55 has a 64MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP AI selfie camera at the front.

Battery

Realme Narzo N55 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity

Realme Narzo N55 has two Nano Card Slots with one microSD slot with Wi-Fi up to 5GHz support and Bluetooth 5.2.

Dimensions

Realme Narzo N55 measures 165.6mm in length, 75.9mm in width and weighs 189.5g.

Realme Narzo N53

CPU, memory and OS

Realme Narzo N53 is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB, and up to 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with external memory. It runs on Realme UI T edition, which is based on Android 13.

Display

Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 450nits and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

Realme Narzo N53 has a 650MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP AI selfie camera at the front.

Battery

Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity

Realme Narzo N53 has two Nano Card Slots with one microSD slot with Wi-Fi up to 5GHz support and Bluetooth 5.0.

Dimensions

Realme Narzo N53 measures 167.3mm in length, 76.7mm in width and weighs 182g.