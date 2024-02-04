comscore
04 Feb, 2024 | Sunday

Realme announces Valentine’s Day sale with discounts on Narzo smartphones: Details here

Realme has announced Valentine’s Day sale from February 6 to February 12 offering attractive discounts on Realme's Narzo series smartphones. Check out the details here.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Feb 04, 2024, 01:21 PM IST

Realme Narzo series
Realme Narzo series

Story Highlights

  • Realme has launched its Valentine’s Day sale 2024 for its Narzo series of phones.
  • Realme's Valentine’s Day sale will run from February 6 to February 12.
  • Realme is offering attractive discounts on Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, more.

Realme has launched its Valentine’s Day sale 2024 for its Narzo series of phones. The sale, which runs from February 6 to February 12, offers attractive discounts on four models: Narzo 60 Pro Series 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and Realme Narzo N55. This is a good opportunity for customers who are looking for affordable and powerful smartphones from the Narzo series. Interested buyers can head to Amazon or Realme’s official website to grab these offers. Here are all the offer details you need to know.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 

Interested buyers can get a bank discount of Rs 2000 on the 8GB+128GB and the 12GB+1TB models of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and a coupon of Rs 4000 on the 12GB+256GB model of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The final price of Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be Rs 21,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+1TB variants respectively with these offers.

Realme Narzo 60 5G 

For those interested in purchasing the Realme Narzo 60 5G, a bank discount of Rs 2000 is available on both the 8GB+128GB and the 8GB+256GB models. Additionally, a coupon worth Rs 1000 can also be availed. With these offers, the final price of the Realme Narzo 60 5G will be Rs 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

 

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

Interested buyers of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G can avail a bank discount of Rs 2000 on both the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB models, in addition to a Rs 500 coupon. With these offers applied, the final cost of the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

 

Realme Narzo N55

Interested buyers of the Realme Narzo N55 can avail a bank discount of Rs 4000 on the 6GB+128GB variant. The final price of the Realme Narzo N55 will be Rs 8,999.

 

Realme Narzo N53

Interested buyers of the Realme Narzo N53 5G can avail a bank discount of Rs 500 on the 4GB+64GB in addition to a Rs 1000 coupon. Similarly, the 8GB+128GB variant gets a coupon worth Rs 2500. The final cost of the 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of the Realme Narzo N53 5G will be Rs 7,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

amazonRealme Narzo 60 5GRealme Narzo 60 Pro 5GRealme Narzo 60x 5GRealme Narzo N55

