Realme launched the Realme 11x 5G smartphone earlier this week in India. The smartphone comes with a new rear design and has a punch-hole panel on the front. Today, the 5G smartphone went on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart. Let’s take a look at its pricing and offers.

Realme 11x 5G sale: price, offers, and colors

The Realme 11x 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Those with a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can get 5 percent cashback when buying the phone. On Realme.com, buyers can get Rs 1,000 coupon discount. The device comes in two color options Midnight Black and Purple Dawn.

Realme 11x 5G specifications and features

The Realme 11x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole panel has 680 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has rounded corners to help with the grip. It has an 8MP camera on the front in the punch-hole cut-out for clicking selfies. There’s a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core chipset. It has Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There’s 6GB/8GB of base RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device can be charged via the USB Type-C port present at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS support. It runs on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Realme will also make the newly launched Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds available for purchase tomorrow. The sale for the earbuds begins at 12 PM on August 26. The Realme Buds Air 5 earbuds are priced at Rs 3,699 but in the first sale on August 26, the earbuds will be available for Rs 3,499. The earbuds have Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White colorways.

Realme also has a Pro version of these earbuds that are priced higher. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds cost Rs 4,999 but on August 29 in the first sale, the earbuds will be priced at Rs 4,499. The earbuds have Astral Black and Sunrise Beige color options.