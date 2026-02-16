OPPO K14x 5G first sale goes live in India: Check out deals, discounts, and offers

OPPO has officially started the first sale of its newly launched OPPO F14x 5G in India, revealing several discounts and offers. The smartphone is available for purchase via the e-commerce site, Flipkart and company’s official online store. If you are looking for a new smartphone without breaking your bank, then you can head straight for the OPPO K14x 5G as the device targets mid-range and budget buyers.

OPPO K14x 5G Price in India, Deals, Discounts, and Offers

The OPPO K14x 5G comes in two variants, including the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. Buyers can choose between two color options, including Icy Blue and Prism Violet.

During the first sale, customers can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on select cards. After applying the offer, the 4GB model is available at Rs 13,499. The 6GB variant drops to Rs 15,499. No-cost EMI options are also available for up to three months. These offers are valid on Flipkart as well as OPPO’s online store.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications

The OPPO K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits.

The smartphone runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor. The device includes up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it comes with a 5MP selfie camera. The device also includes AI-based imaging tools such as AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Best Shot.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

One of the striking features of the OPPO K14x 5G is its 6,500mAh battery. The phone supports 45W wired fast charging. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone weighs 212 grams.