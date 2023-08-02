The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is one of the most recognized mid-range phone series in India. This smartphone was launched on 5th July 2023 and created a buzz among everyone with its killer features and specifications. The phone is available in India in two variants — one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that costs Rs 33,999 in India, and the other with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that costs Rs 37,999 in the country. It comes in two colour variants — Misty Green, and Tempest Grey. Now, Amazon India is offering the phone at a discounted price on its platform. While the 16GB + 256GB variant of the phone costs the same, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is available at a price of Rs 32,299 on Amazon India. But there is a catch, this offer is available only to those who purchase the OnePlus Nord 3 5G by exchanging their old smartphones. In addition to this, Amazon India is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit cards, a no-cost EMI option and special Jio offers on the purchase of this phone.

So, if you are planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, here is everything you need to know about it.

This smartphone features a 6.74-inches, 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. Its HDR 10+ display allows you to have an immersive visual experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that allows you to indulge in heavy-gaming sessions. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G runs on Android 13. It comes with in-display fingerprint sensor for added security purposes. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology.

Capture breathtaking pictures with 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The rear camera also includes auto-focus for taking clear and concise photos. It offers 16MP front camera, allowing you to click beautiful selfies. The camera setup offers various special features such as photo, video, night, portrait, pano, time-lapse, and dual-view video. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card. This smartphone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1.